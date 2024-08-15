As the dawn breaks on 15 August 2024, the air fills with a sense of pride and unity, marking a momentous day in our nation’s history: the 78th Independence Day. This cherished occasion is not just a celebration of our hard-won freedom but also a reflection of the enduring spirit of courage, and resilience of our Freedom Fighters. Their struggles to bring communities together and sacrifices have led to this day. On Independence Day 2024, let us look at and commemorate the freedom fighters from Visakhapatnam who made significant contributions to the nation.

1. Tenneti Viswanatham:

Tenneti Viswanatham played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for Independence. He was a social reformer, freedom fighter as well as a renowned politician, particularly in Andhra Pradesh.

He is known for his role played in the establishment of a modern and shore-based steel plant in Visakhapatnam. Following the father of the Nation, he quit his legal career and started his journey towards freedom in 1922 through the Non-cooperation movement.

Later, he came to the limelight during the Quit India Movement and was detained for two years. His contribution as a freedom fighter earned him a respected place among the leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

To commemorate his contributions, Visakhapatnam has a park named after him and two bronze statues were erected in the city. One is in the heart of the city at Jagadamba Junction, and another is in Steel plant township, Ukkunagaram. There are many more statues and places named after him in Steel City.

2. Alluri Sitarama Raju:

One of the more well-known freedom fighters in Visakhapatnam, Allu Sitarama Raju was a notable Indian revolutionary, remembered for his great contribution to the freedom struggle. He was popularly known as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (Hero of jungles).

Under British rule, the Adivasis in Manyam were oppressed, and Sitarama Raju, as a young rebel, took up the responsibility to organise united armed resistance against the British in the form of a guerrilla war that later became known as the Rampa Rebellion.

Even though he was not born in Visakhapatnam, his revolutionary activities were closely linked to this region. His connection with Visakhapatnam is mainly due to his rebellion. While leading the tribals in Visakhapatnam’s agency areas, he led the Rampa Rebellion against the British forces.

His activities had a significant impact in Visakhapatnam, where he inspired and mobilized people for the cause of freedom. His efforts were part of the broader resistance against colonial oppression that characterized the Indian independence struggle.

3. Bonangi Pandu Padal:

Bonangi Pandu Padal, also known as Pandu, was born in a peasant family in Visakhapatnam. He was a devoted warrior during the Rampa Peasant War in 1922-24, led by valiant freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. In response to the call from Sitarama Raju, he along with many other peasants joined this movement and fought against the British in the Manyam Hills of the Agency areas of Andhra.

He was known as a skilled archer. After the execution of Raju, he was captured and sentenced to death in 1925. The sentence was later revised to transportation for life, and he died on 11 February 1974.

A statue of Bonangi Pandu Padal, in his memory, has been placed by the villagers in their ancestral village Gondipakala, Chintapalli Taluk, in Visakhapatnam.

4. Babulal Fareedul Zama:

Babulala Fareedul Zama earned the title “Visakha Gandhi” due to his significant contributions to social work, community welfare, and his commitment to Gandhian principles in Visakhapatnam.

Born in Visakhapatnam, he spent his childhood in Khila Bazaar. He was drawn to the freedom movement from childhood and began participating in Indian National Congress events.

He travelled from Visakhapatnam to Madras to take part in the Neill Statue Satyagraha and ultimately got arrested under the British Raj. Due to his love for promoting education, he became the first person to establish the first Urdu library in Visakhapatnam, known as Babulal Grandhalayam.

5. Digumarthi Janakibayamma:

Digumarthi Janakinayamma was a notable figure from Visakhapatnam who contributed to uplifting the social status of women and marginalized communities. She believed that education played a key role in empowerment and social change.

Following Mahatma Gandhi, she participated in Salt Sathyagraha, walking from Vijayanagaram to Visakhapatnam and making salt. Despite being tortured by the police, she refused to hand over the salt in her hand. She was also detained for 18 months for protesting against Gandhi’s imprisonment.

Focusing on social work, she established the ‘Mahila Samaj’, through which distributed milk to children, organised weaving competitions, and established medical and educational centres!

5. Kamayya:

Kamayya is a revered figure from Madugula in Chodavaram Taluk, Visakhapatnam district. He is often celebrated for his unwavering courage against the British colonial oppression of the tribal community of the Madugula agency.

Deeply affected by the oppression and exploitation of tribal communities, he became an advocate for their rights. Kamayya is also known to be a pioneer in introducing Gandhian principles to the tribal community.

He brought the first charkhas (spinning wheel) to tribal areas and promoted the use of Khadi as a symbol of resistance. Kamayya’s life exemplifies the struggle for tribal rights and the broader fight for independence. He is a revered figure in the history of Visakhapatnam and the Indian Independence Movement that we continue to remember till this day in 2024.

These are some notable freedom fighters from Visakhapatnam who have etched their names into the books of history through their courage and unwavering dedication.

As we celebrate Independence Day in 2024, let us remember and honour their invaluable contributions, which have shaped the path to our freedom.

