Andhra Pradesh Tops Aqua Exports: CM Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the Andhra Pradesh government has aimed at increasing the exports of aqua products by improving their quality.

The Chief Minister, who participated in the national workshop on seafood exports held in Visakhapatnam on Friday along with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, said significant progress was made in seafood exports and the government was keen on increasing it further.

Claiming that Andhra Pradesh tops in aqua exports, the Chief Minister said the State has been contributing maximum to the exports from the nation.

“The State government is ready to encourage those who come up with innovations in aquaculture,” said the Chief Minister.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu