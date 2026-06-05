Things to Do in Vizag This Weekend Without Leaving the House!

Let’s be honest, the weather in the city is going through a rough patch. One day it is sunny, and the other day it is rainy. With this hard-to-predict weather, there’s very little to do. If you find yourself at home, staring at the four walls, you are in the same position as this author. Here are some indoor activities you can do at home in Vizag on weekends!

Things to do during the weekends in Vizag!

1. Play an indoor game

It’s time to wipe off the dust on your board games and let them out in action! Nothing bonds a family or a group of friends together like a deck of cards or a good old board game. Starting from Housie, Ludo, Carroms, Snake and Ladders, and more, unleash the forgotten game master during the weekends!

2. Have a binge-watch session

We all have that one series that we have put off watching, right? Well, now is the time to watch it! Gather your favourite snacks, pull all the curtains close, turn on the A/C, and snuggle into your bed with the series you’ve put off watching!

3. Host a cook-off!

People bond over good food all the time. And this is true for Vizagites as well! If you’re at home and have nothing to do, translate this energy into making good food. After cooking good food, click different photos that showcase your culinary talent.

4. Read a book

After spending so much time on digital devices, switch to a paperback book. There are many genres to choose from, starting with thriller, romance, crime, drama, fantasy, and more! There is something magical about escaping to another world without taking one step and living a totally different life for a while.

5. Conduct a jam session

If you love singing songs in your mind during office hours, on the bike, in the shower, or just love singing, this one is for you. Gather your family, friends, and loved ones in one place and spend time with them by singing your favourite songs. You might even learn some of your family’s most listened-to tunes through this activity, too!

6. Engage in creativity!

While our daily lives are occupied with completing tasks and filling out forms, our hobbies might have taken a back seat. Now, it is time to refresh those creative juices! Pick up those neglected hobbies, whether it is painting, writing a book, composing music, or making something creative.

With these amazing and out-of-the-box things to do, you’ll never be bored on a weekend in Vizag. So, what are you waiting for? Try out these indoor activities the next time you’re feeling bored during a weekend!

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