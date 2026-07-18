Top anti brainrot activities to do in Vizag this weekend!

Brainrot was chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford in 2024. The word is used to describe the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, resulting from overconsumption of trivial online material. In a generation of long screen times and continuous internet usage, it is essential to stimulate the brain with meaningful interactions and activities. Instead of doom scrolling on the phone, try out some activities that will stimulate your brain while having fun at the same time! If your calendar for the weekend is empty or you don’t have anything to do, you’re in the right place! Here are some anti brainrot activities in Vizag that you need to try out!

Anti brainrot activities to do in Vizag!

1. Go on a trek

After spending almost your entire weekend browsing on screens, take a break and explore nature. This is the perfect time to go on a trek and see the calming greenery surrounding the city. Wake up early and catch the mist-covered hills first thing in the morning. In this way, you can witness mornings from a different perspective and watch the city slowly come alive.

2. Indulge in the crafts

Another engaging activity is to work with your hands. There are various ways to engage your hands in so many fun activities. Vizag has many painting, pottery, and cooking classes held on weekends. While these classes provide a respite, you can also make new friends at these places!

If you are a homebody and prefer your own company, just grab a simple colouring book and colour away! This might sound childish, but colouring can be soothing for adults. During this activity, the amygdala, the brain’s fear and anxiety centre, quiets, enabling the person to enter a state of calm.

3. Escape from the world

A digital detox is never complete without doing some reading. Reading a book has been scientifically shown to improve vocabulary, boost creativity, and strengthen focus.

Prefer a paperback book over an online version and just disconnect from the world for a while. Make highlights of your favourite lines, scribble your thoughts in the corners, and travel to another place without stepping outside!

4. Move your body!

After spending the entire week sitting and working in the same spot, now is the time to move your body through exercise. There are many sports clubs and events popping up in the city, so find your pick and take part in it!

If you are worried about the constant weather, take up an indoor sport like badminton, basketball, pickleball, or volleyball and visit your nearest indoor stadium!

With these anti brainrot activities to do in Vizag, you will feel relaxed and refreshed. Pick an activity from this list according to your interests and try something new this weekend!

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