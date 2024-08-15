In a move to ensure substantial progress, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad called for a swift acceleration in housing construction in the city, during a recent review meeting on 14 August. The District Collector introduced new directives for the Housing Department and stressed them to meet the government’s target of building 71,000 houses within 100 days in Visakhapatnam.

During the review meeting, the Collector expressed dissatisfaction with the current pace of work, despite the availability of essential resources like sand, cement, and water. He directed the housing department officials to update at least 5,000 homes each week to stay on track.

Harendhira Prasad said that out of the 1.39 lakh houses planned by the local government, 1.29 lakh houses have been sanctioned. Despite all construction payments being made, progress remains slow, with 23,995 houses being completed.

To boost accountability and communication, Prasad instructed officials to engage actively with contractors and beneficiaries. He called for daily progress reports to allow for real-time assessments of each project’s status.

The daily review process will focus on key milestones, with 4,109 houses expected to reach the slab level and another 11,450 homes nearing full completion.

Beyond construction targets, the Collector stressed the need for geo-tagging all beneficiaries. This practice, which links geographic data with individual housing projects, will enhance transparency in the allocation process and improve resource management.

The Collector warned that further action would be taken against non-compliant contractors if the situation does not improve. He instructed officials to issue immediate notices to contractors who have yet to begin work and urged them to actively engage with tenants to expedite the process.

This housing initiative is part of a broader strategy to meet the rising demand for affordable houses in Visakhapatnam, particularly in the wake of COVID-19. The pandemic has heightened the need for secure housing, especially for low-income families.

