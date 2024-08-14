With the nation gearing up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day on Thursday, a slew of programmes are being organised in Visakhapatnam to infuse a spirit of patriotism in the people ahead of the special day.

As a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive, a rally was organised on Beach Road in the city on 13 August. Participating in the rally, District Collector M N Harendra Prasad called upon the youth to emulate the ideals of the leaders who had struggled and made sacrifices for achieving independence for the nation. Following their footsteps, the youth should inspire the future generations, he said.

Holding national flags, officials of various departments, social workers, representatives of voluntary organisations, students and sportspersons took part in the rally.

Earlier, the Collector and other officials visited ‘Har Ghar Mela’ set up by self-help groups and enquired about the products which were on display.

Sign board

A signboard was put up on the Collectorate premises as a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ on which the Collector put his signature first and others followed the suit. Visitors of the Collectorate are taking a selfie after signing the board. Educational institutions and various organisations are conducting competitions for children to mark the occasion, while petty shops have cropped up on roadside selling tricolour material like flags, stickers, ribbons, and badges.

Caller tune

Meanwhile, the popular ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ caller tune is back encouraging the people to hoist the tricolour at their homes celebrating the 78th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, has already called upon the people to make the fluttering tricolour flag as their profile pic. He also advised the people to hoist national flag at their homes.

With an air of patriotic spirit already pervading in the Steel City (Visakhapatnam), Vizagites are geared up to celebrate the 78th Independence Day on a big scale.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu