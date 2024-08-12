Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi made surprise checks in the areas of RK Beach and YMCA in Visakhapatnam late at night on 11 August. While inspecting the areas, the CP said a slew of measures were being taken to keep law and order under control during night times in the city.

Night vigil was stepped up and check-posts were put up besides patrolling by blue colt teams to curb anti-social activities.”Also, tests are being conducted to control drunk and drive cases,” said the CP. Those indulging in anti-social activities would not be spared, he warned.

“After identifying the areas where the street lighting is poor, we will talk to the GVMC officials and ensure the provision of proper lighting facility.” With regard to security at houses and shops, the CP said the installation of CC cameras was a must to prevent cases of burglaries and robberies.

The department has also focused on the cases of infanticide, the CP added. Meanwhile, the police suspect the involvement of the notorious ‘chaddi gang’ in the major burglary at a villa in Panorama Hills located at Madhurawada in the city a couple of days ago.

Throwing a challenge to the police, the burglars struck the villa and decamped with over 35 tolas of gold and Rs 10 lakh in cash. The incident occurred when the inmates, a doctor couple, went out.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police came to a conclusion that a gang of six members committed the crime. The incident also made the city police step up the night vigil and conduct more checks during the in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu