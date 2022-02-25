Vizag Beach is not just famous among tourists, but also a major attraction for movie shootings. The picturesque landscape of mountains on one side and the bustling waters of the Bay of Bengal on the other make it a perfect place to depict the countryside life of South India. Be it small budget movies or movies of big stars, filming important scenes on the beaches of Visakhapatnam has become synonymous. Also considered as the Entertainment Capital of Andra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam also has the famous Rama Naidu Studios owned by D. Suresh Babu.

As Vizag has made a prominent mark in the Telugu film industry, here is a list of movie shootings that took place on the beach.

#1 Julayi

Julayi is an action-comedy directed by Trivikram Srinivas. A couple of scenes from this movie were filmed in Visakhapatnam. The entry scene of Allu Arjun (playing Ravi) itself depicts the beautiful RK Beach on a rainy day. Apart from this, the climax scene where Rajendra Prasad (playing the role of a Police) tries to rescue Ravi’s sister from the antagonist is also shot on the beach road. The dialogues from this movie are so popular among youth, making it a huge box office success.

#2 Ninnu Kori

Ninnu Kori is a romantic comedy, starring Nani and Nivetha Thomas. Many scenes of this movie were filmed near RK Beach and Rushikonda Beach. The scene where the lead actor first meets the actress is on the beach road. The movie also has many scenes from the flashback featuring Tenneti Park, and the beach road. The super hit movie made a distinctive choice in choosing the city to play an important role in the story.

#3 Vunnadi Okate Zindagi

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi is a movie based on friendship starring Ram Pothineni, Lavanya Tripathi, and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. Various scenes from this movie were filmed near Thotlakonda and RK Beach. The band practices set against the beautiful beach are also located in Visakhapatnam. The emotional scene of the duo separating was also shot by the Bay of Bengal. The director has beautifully used the locations of Visakhapatnam to intensify his story.

#4 Nenu Sailaja

Nenu Sailaja is a romantic comedy starring Ram Pothineni and Keerthy Suresh. The popular song ‘Crazy Feeling’, was shot at the RK Beach, of Visakhapatnam. The beautiful depiction of the beach was loved by the audience. From VUDA Park lighthouse to Ramkrishna Beach the song intensifies the beauty of the City of Destiny.

#5 Oohalu Gusagusalade

Oohalu Gusagusalade is a teenage romantic drama starring Naga Shaurya and Raashi Khanna. The flashback scenes of the movie are shot on the flamboyant beaches of Visakhapatnam. A fight scene is shot near the Rushikonda beach, where Naga Shaurya (lead actor) tries to impress Raashi Khanna (lead actress) with his strength. Apart from this a beautiful song “Em Sandeham Ledu” was shot on Ramakrishna Beach. This song is quite melodious and depicts the tranquillity of the Visakhapatnam beaches.

Let us know which movie depicted the beauty of Visakhapatnam best in the comments below. Also, be sure to send the movies we have missed out on.