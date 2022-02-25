Like it is said, breakfast is what fuels your day, how about a buffet breakfast? Not sure if it will energise you or make you go back to bed, but it is surely a popular choice, especially on the weekends. The always hungry team of Yo! Vizag is here yet again bringing you news of what’s best in the city. Swearing by what we write for you, here is a list of the best buffet breakfast at star hotels in Visakhapatnam.

Run through, a long list of star hotels in the City of Destiny that offer you the best buffet breakfast.

Disclaimer: The below star hotels are mentioned in no particular order of rank

#1 Welcom Cafe Oceanic, ITC GrandBay

Nestled on an uphill, barely 100 meters from the sea, is the WelcomHotel by ITC. With offering scenic views to its visitors, the star hotel’s restaurants also offer some amazing food. The Buffet Breakfast at their Welcom Cafe is a major hit among the locals. With a large spread consisting of both veg and nonveg options, you are sure to have a delightful experience. The buffet has Indian and continental options for breakfast making it one of the best in Visakhapatnam.

#2 Vista, The Park

What’s breakfast without a view? You could probably have that anywhere. The speciality and most attractive thing about the city is its shoreline. A relaxing breakfast by the beach makes it even more pleasing. The Park is known to serve some great food in the city and their breakfast is no exception. Yet another place with a wide range of choices, you are sure to have an hour-long buffet breakfast.

#3 Four Points by Sheraton

The set buffet breakfast menu at Four Points by Sheraton has an interesting mix of Italian cuisine. Standing apart from rest, the also includes your regular Indian breakfast options. Our favourite pick has to be their range of bread. Open from 7 am in the morning, this buffet is a must-try the next time you are here in Vizag.

#4 Square, Novotel

A huge room of good food spread across the tables, with a panoramic view of the Bay of Bengal is what makes us want to keep going back to Novotel. The lip-smacking breakfast options with multiple options are sure to make your eyes want all. From bacon to pancakes to ghee infused pongal, there is everything you love. The best addition to an already filling breakfast is their melt-in-the-mouth croissants. Be sure to try their aromatic coffee and enjoy the waves of the ocean.

#5 365,Radisson Blu

Relatively new to the city, Radisson Blu has become a major attraction among the locals. The serene location away from the hustle and bustle is in itself like a mini holiday. Yet again offering you picturesque views of the ocean, the luxury hotel has some feast for your eyes. Their scrambled eggs, juicy sausages, fluffy pancakes, and crispy dosas are sure to make you visit often.

#6 Fairfield by Marriott

A perfect meal to energise you for a day of sightseeing or a busy schedule of meetings has to be the buffet breakfast at Fairfield. With a huge spread, you cannot cover in a day, every dish is worth it. Yet another place with a mix of cuisines, the star hotel offers you beyond what you wish for. Located a little away from the city, be sure to check this place out for a good weekend buffet breakfast.

#7 The Gateway Hotel, Taj

Taj Hotel needs no introduction in terms of hospitality and food. Known for their desserts across the country, The Gateway Hotel in Vizag is no less. One might get confused with the number of options available at the buffet breakfast table. Enjoy the multitude of cuisines and top it off with aromatic tea or coffee the luxury hotel is famous for.

#8 The Palm Beach

One of the oldest hotels in the city, having carved a niche of its own has been offering some good food to the residents and tourists. Located at the prime location of Beach Road, the restaurant sits elegantly by the ocean. Yet another place in Visakhapatnam where one can enjoy a scrumptious buffet breakfast with a view.

If you have been planning for a buffet breakfast, then Visakhapatnam has a lot to offer you. Let us know which of the above is your favourite in the comments below.