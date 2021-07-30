RK Beach is arguably the most popular tourist attraction in the city. It receives thousands of visitors every year, be it for the many food joints or the INS Kursura Submarine Museum or the beach itself. The beach also hosts the Navy Day celebrations every year in December. With a large number of visitors flocking to RK Beach in Vizag from around the country, it’s natural that many hotels are located in this part of the city. In fact, most of the 5-star and 4-star hotels of Vizag are situated near RK Beach.

With The Park hotel on one end of the beach and Novotel Varun Beach on the other end, the visitors are well-accommodated. The charm of these hotels is not just in the fact that they are near the beach but also in that they have rooms with an excellent view of the sea. It’s odd to find so many hotels in a 4km stretch.

Yo! Vizag has compiled a list of 4-star and 5-star hotels near RK Beach in Vizag:

#1 The Gateway Hotel

Address: Beach Road, Pandurangapuram, Visakhapatnam-530002

#2 Novotel Varun Beach

Address: Beach Road, Krishna Nagar, Maharani Peta, Visakhapatnam-530002

#3 Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay

Address: Beach Road, Krishna Nagar, Maharani Peta, Visakhapatnam-530002

#4 The Park

Address: VUDA Park Lighthouse, R K Beach Road, Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair, Visakhapatnam-530023

#5 Palm Beach Hotel

Address: Beach Rd, Near VUDA Park, East Point Colony, Jalaripeta, Visakhapatnam-530023

#6 Bay View Hotel

Address: 7-24-6(1), Sanpra’s beach Capital, Beach Road, Kirlampudi Layout, Visakhapatnam-530017