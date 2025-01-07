Amidst talks of Vizag’s growth and progress, it goes without saying that it is a historic city. From the era of the Kalinga Empire to the events of World War II and the 1948 Indo-Pak War, this city has stood as a silent witness to many events of the past. Fragments of this history are still longstanding, some in the form of heritage structures, some in the form of longstanding eateries, and some even in the form of vintage shops! Here are some of the oldest stores in Visakhapatnam that are still running:

1. Bombay Gaslight Store

Located on Uplands Road, the Bombay Gaslight Store has been a cornerstone of Vizag’s kitchens since its inception. Founded by Saleh Bhai in 1945, this store originally dealt in gaslights, kerosene stoves, and their spare parts during a time when electricity was a luxury. Sourcing quality products from Bombay, the shop grew from a tiny paan-sized outlet in Old Town to a sprawling store offering everything from crockery to heavy-duty kitchen equipment. Today, it remains a trusted name for households and businesses alike.

2. Gupta Brothers Books

Established in 1916 by Sri Vinnakota Jagannatha Gupta, a freedom fighter and educator, Gupta Brothers Books is one of Vizag’s oldest bookstores. Starting with humble beginnings, the store expanded over the decades, setting up branches at Jagadamba in 1972 and Dwarakanagar in 1984. In 2005, the store evolved further, adding an art section. Known for adapting to changing times, Gupta Brothers continues to be a haven for book lovers in the city.

3. K Jagannadha Rao and Sons

Dating back to 1952, K Jagannadha Rao & Sons stands as a symbol of discipline and integrity. Founded by the late Kolluru Jagannadha Rao, a former Royal Air Force officer, this hardware and engineering appliances store became synonymous with quality. Located in the One Town area, the shop is still managed by his son Ratnam and attracts loyal customers seeking trustworthy service.

4. Jai Hind Textiles

True to its name, Jai Hind Textiles embodies the patriotic fervour of 1947. Started by Appanna Setty in Old Town, this store was rooted in the ethos of “Be Indian, Buy Indian.” Known for sourcing Indian-made goods, Jai Hind Textiles has been a family favourite for decades, with customers often recounting memories of their grandparents shopping here.

5. Hirawats

A pioneer in Vizag’s fashion scene, Hirawats was established in 1954 by Trilokchand Hirawat, a Rajasthani entrepreneur. It was among the first stores to introduce ready-made garments to the city. Initially serving the elite with Western wear and accessories, this store, established in Town Kotha Road, remains a household name, particularly during the back-to-school season when parents flock here for uniforms.

6. Karachiwala Departmental Stores

One of the oldest and most popular stores in Visakhapatnam, Karachiwala Stores is a testament to resilience and innovation. Founded in 1952 by Nihalchand Chaturani, a refugee from the 1948 Indo-Pak partition, the store started as a small shop near Kurupam Market. It was the first in Vizag to adopt the self-service concept in 1985. Known for its quality provisions, Karachiwala continues to be a trusted name for household goods.

7. Desai Chemicals

When Late Purushottam Dayaram Paramar relocated to Vizag in the 1960s, he identified a gap in the market for chemicals. In 1968, he founded Desai Chemicals in Railway New Colony, the first of its kind in the region. Over time, the store expanded to supply glassware and chemicals to schools, colleges, and even pharmaceutical companies in neighbouring states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

These oldest stores in Visakhapatnam tell tales of hard work, resilience, and adaptability, offering a glimpse into the city’s past while serving its present. So, the next time you walk through Vizag’s bustling streets, take a moment to step into these timeless establishments and become part of their enduring legacy.

