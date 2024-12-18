In Vizag, the food scene is as diverse and intriguing as the city. On one end, a modern wave of cafe culture has left the city awash with Matchas and Mocha Lattes. On the other, restaurants here are starting to dig into global cuisines ranging from pan-Asian to Mexican. Yet, amidst these big culinary leaps, the city still holds on to a few precious gems – eateries of the yesteryears that preserve a bit of history and old-world charm within their walls. It is to those longstanding, time-hallowed establishments we turn to today, with this list of 5 oldest restaurants in Visakhapatnam.

1. Rahamaniya Restaurant – 1960

Over 60 years of history of serving Vizag makes Rahamaniya one of the oldest restaurants that is still functioning in Visakhapatnam. Specialising in non-vegetarian cuisine, the restaurant serves up delicacies like chicken curries, meals, fried rice, rotties, fish curries, and more.

Originally from Kerala, the founders of the place initially found it challenging to operate in a non-native place, but Rahamaniya has since come to be a celebrated establishment. The Biryani is their signature dish and it is available in varieties like chicken, Apollo Fish, Prawn, and Egg.

Address: Bowdara Road, near Railway Over Bridge

Google Maps link here.

2. Kaalinga Restaurant – 1974

Located in Allipuram, Kaalinga Restaurant has a 50-year history of serving Vizag. This nook is known for its tiffins and meals. From Upma to Rava Dosa, you can start your day with a variety of breakfast options, or end the day with a glass of coffee here. Come afternoon, they offer mini meals, full carrier meals, curd rice, and more. Their Sambar-Idly is one of the most popular dishes on their menu by far.

Address: Patel Marg, Railway Station Road, Mahaarajupeta

Google Maps link here.

3. Hotel Ramnath – 1976

Forty-eight years old, Ramnath Hotel is a vintage nook that serves simple, hearty dishes like idli, vada, poori, chapati, onion uthappam, pulao, and more. The interiors are old-school, with a handful of tables and benches laid out under fans. The meals themselves are low-priced and pocket-friendly.

Address: Near Ambedkar Statue, Relliveedhi

Google Maps link here.

4. Alkapuri Family Restaurant – 1977

Another old-timey biryani hotspot is Alkapuri Restaurant in Daba Gardens. While it has been displaced from its previous establishment in Gajuwaka, the eatery now functions in a new location, continuing its service to Vizag for the 47th year.

With vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine available, guests can indulge in curries like Kaju Capsicum Curry, Paneer Dilkush Curry, Methi Chicken Fry, and other delicacies including rice dishes, pulaos, and biryanis.

Address: Daba Garden Road, Saraswathi Junction

Google Maps link.

5. Gautam Bhavan – 1977

Gautam Bhavan, or Gautam Family Restaurant in Suryabagh has been the object of Vizagites’ affection since 1977 for the tasty samosas and jalebis one can find here. The restaurant was originally a part of the Gautam Bhavan chain, which once had branches in Madras and Hyderabad too. Today, the Visakhapatnam outlet is the only reminder of this franchise.

Gautam Bhavan has been serving its authentic menu since 1977, offering a delightful range of sweets like motichoor laddu and rajbhog, alongside a variety of North and South Indian dishes available from breakfast to dinner.

Address: Suryabagh, Jagadamba Junction

Google Maps link here.

Those who care less about the ambience and more about the food and heritage these places bring to the table will best enjoy these eateries. Whether it is for a taste of nostalgia or out of simple curiosity, make sure to turn back the clock at these oldest restaurants in Visakhapatnam.

