The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have planned to jointly organise a laser show on the war victories of the ENC on the Victory at Sea Memorial located on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC, M N Harendra Prasad, District Collector, and Sampath Kumar, GVMC Commissioner, who watched the show at the Victory at Sea Memorial on 2 September night, said the laser show would be organised every week to attract tourists as well as the residents of Visakhapatnam. The laser show would showcase the victories of the ENC and it would be a thrilling experience for viewers, they opined. The show would be screened in both English and Telugu, they said.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, who also watched the show along with the officials, said: “It’s a wonderful experience and the show is sure to attract all.”

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, city police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Naval and GVMC officials took part in the programme.

The Victory at Sea Memorial was built on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam in 1996 after the victory in the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. It was dedicated to the Indian Navy and the ENC sailors.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu