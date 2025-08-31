Visakhapatnam is swiftly emerging as a tourism powerhouse on India’s eastern coast. With recent launches such as the Hop-on Hop-off bus service, the UH-3H “Saaras” Helicopter Museum, and the luxurious MV Empress cruise by Cordelia to Chennai, the city has already set the tone for making exploration more engaging and exciting. As the city continues to expand its offerings, several ambitious projects are taking shape that promise to redefine the travel experience here. Let’s take a look at the upcoming tourism projects that are set to transform Vizag into one of India’s most dynamic destinations.

Upcoming Tourism Projects and Developments in Vizag:

1. Developments in Kailasagiri

Ropeway

Kailasagiri, already one of Vizag’s iconic attractions, is set for a major upgrade. A new ropeway at a length of 1.5 km from Tenneti Park to Telugu Samskruthika Niketanam the upcoming ropeway will be nearly four times longer than the old. The ropeway will have modern cabins to accommodate 6-8 people.

Luge Gravity Ride

Alongside, a luge-style gravity ride inspired by Singapore’s Sentosa Island will feature two 500-meter tracks and 100 luge carts, promising thrilling family adventures.

Kailasagiri Glass Bridge

Soon to be the first glass bridge in Andhra Pradesh, the glass bridge is one of the most anticipated tourism projects in Vizag. Suspended over Vizag’s Kailasagiri, this 50-meter walkway will deliver heart-racing moments and picture-perfect panoramic views of the city. It is nearing its completion.

2. Upcoming Malls in Vizag

Vizag’s shopping landscape is set for a major upgrade with three landmark projects. Inorbit Mall at Kailasapuram will bring 250+ brands and large event spaces, while Unity (Ekta) Mall at Madhurawada is designed to showcase local artisans and cultural products under the “One District One Product” scheme. Adding to the mix, LuLu Mall on Beach Road promises a 13.5 lakh sq ft mega shopping experience with international retail, hypermarkets, and entertainment hubs. Together, these malls will transform shopping and leisure in the city.

3. Luxury Hotels at Bhogapuram

With the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, the region is turning into a new luxury hub. The Oberoi Group, Taj, and Mayfair have projects in the pipeline, while GMR is planning a five-star hotel and convention centre near the airport. Local developers like Sunray–Avani are also adding a beach resort, golf course, and a 3,000-seater convention space to the mix.

4. Eco-Tourism and Adventure in Araku and Lambasingi

Araku Valley’s Jungle Bells eco-resort is undergoing a Rs 7.5-crore revamp, replacing wooden cottages with durable German-designed tents. Meanwhile, Lambasingi, fondly called “Andhra Kashmir,” is evolving into an adventure and wellness destination with upgraded resorts and activity packages. Together, these hill stations promise year-round experiences, from coffee plantations and tribal culture to misty treks and nature trails.

4. Dolphin Ocean Cruises

Other than the Vizag-Chennai MV Empress cruise, Dolphin Ocean Cruises is expected to launch in September 2025. With 40 sailings planned, tourists can enjoy afternoon and evening voyages across the Bay of Bengal, soaking in the city’s maritime charm. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this venture was signed during the Regional Tourism Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam on 27 January 2025. The launch is expected to be a big boost to Vizag’s tourism.

6. Events Boosting Vizag’s Tourism

Beyond infrastructure, Vizag is drawing national attention with festivals and sporting events such as the National Tourism Mart 2025 will position the city as a showcase for India’s tourism future, the Vizag Food Festival, and national and international sporting events such the Pro Kabaddi League which is currently energizing the city and IPL which was hosted in Vizag in March 2025, and the International Women’s Cricket World Cup match which is set to start from September are proving to be powerful crowd-pullers.

With world-class attractions, luxury hospitality, adventure escapes, and new retail hubs, Visakhapatnam tourism is entering its most exciting phase yet. As these projects come to life, Vizag is set to establish itself as one of India’s most dynamic coastal destinations.

