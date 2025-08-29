On 29 August 2025, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu officially flagged off the double-decker Hop-on Hop-off (HoHo) buses in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant step toward boosting urban tourism and eco-friendly transport in the city. Waving the bus off with a green flag, the Chief Minister took the inaugural ride on one of the buses up to The Park Hotel junction.

The initiative, long in planning, has been introduced to connect 14 major tourist destinations across Vizag and to gradually build a stronger tourism ecosystem in a phased manner. The project, taken up under the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Ltd (GVSCCL) in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, has been implemented at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore.

The capital expenditure was shared by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (Rs 4 crore) and Smart City funds (Rs 1 crore), while the operations and maintenance cost of Rs 0.50 crore is also being handled under the Smart City project.

To promote pollution-free travel and enrich the sightseeing experience, electric double-decker buses have been deployed. Each bus can seat 66 tourists and can cover up to 150 km on a single charge. A dedicated charging station has been set up at Sagar Nagar by GVSCCL to ensure smooth operations.

In the first phase, two air-conditioned Hop-on Hop-off buses will operate along the Visakhapatnam Beach Road corridor, covering a 16 km stretch from RK Beach to the foothills of Thotlakonda. The service will have 11 designated stops and 4 ticket counters along the route. Tourists will be able to board and de-board at any stop, with tickets valid for 24 hours, providing the flexibility to explore attractions at their own pace.

The major tourist attractions included in the route are RK Beach, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, Sea Harrier Museum, Helicopter Museum, VMRDA Park, Kailasagiri Ropeway, Tenneti Park, Viewpoint, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, TTD Temple, Rushikonda Beach and Thotlakonda Buddhist Complex.

A third double-decker air-conditioned bus has been donated by Switch Mobility (Ashok Leyland Group) to IT Minister Nara Lokesh. Two more buses are being funded by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, including an open-roof double-decker bus expected to arrive by September 2025.

