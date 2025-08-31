August has come to an end this weekend. Some phenomenal OTT releases have kept us entertained throughout the month. Some of these titles include Bigg Boss Agnipariksha, where three grandmasters from previous seasons judged the contestants from the shortlisted commoners, a courtroom K-drama Beyond the Bar, where a strict lawyer mentors a young lawyer, who is new to the legal force, and Mayasabha, a political thriller featuring two old friends turned politicians and how fate has aligned their paths once again. With these and much more, here are the 13 top new August 2025 OTT movies & web series releases to binge before September!

1. Eyes of Wakanda

This Marvel animated anthology miniseries adds more to the lore of Wakanda, home of the Black Panther. It follows the adventures and missions of the brave Wakandan war dogs, Hatut Zeraze. Those who love the technologically advanced city of Wakanda, this web series is calling your name!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. My Oxford Year

Starring Sofia Carso (The Life List) and Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), this romcom is about Anna, who arrives to Oxford, to make her childhood dream come true. Prim and proper, Anna is clear about what she want for her future. But Jamie, a local Brit, turns her life upside down. This heartwarming movie on OTT released in 2025 should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Bakaiti

Drowning in debt, the Kataria family decides to put out a room in their house for rent, in hopes for extra money. This bittersweet series highlights the daily struggles of a middle class family, hitting close to home with each episode, making it one of the best August 2025 OTT releases!

OTT Platform: Zee5

4. The Pickup

It’s a big day for Russell as it is his wedding anniversary. After a regular cash pickup, the armoured driver will return home and have the best time with his wife. But his day gets rudely interrupted when a group of ruthless criminals chase him and his loser partner for the day, Travis.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Butterfly

David Jung is determined to get his daughter, Rebecca out of Juno’s and Caddis’s grasp. Juno sends a battalion of soldiers after them to retrieve Rebecca and kill David. This action-packed series has cliffhanger ending episodes and an intriguing storyline which make you click on the next episode button!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Mickey 17

After nothing works out for Mickey on Earth, he signs a contract to become an expendable. The job of an expendable to venture into dangerous atmospheres as a lab rat and get printed out of a machine with his memories intact, if he dies on the mission. The problem arises when Mickey 18 gets printed out by accident while Mickey 17 is still alive.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

7. F1: The Movie

The highest-grossing film of 2025, F1 tells the story of two Formula One drivers, a retiree brought back to the field for teaching and teaming up with a promising rookie. This film is for the adrenaline chasers who love fast paced storylines!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. Alien: Earth

Allure of an extraterrestrial species with some body horror is what Alien: Earth is about. A space ship crashes onto Earth, bringing back 5 lifeforms of aliens from the darkest corners of the universe. A group of tactical soldiers prepare to fight against the planet’s biggest threat.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

9. Andhera Season 1

The darkness comes alive under the glittering skylines of Mumbai. A fearless cop and medical student team up to face this living darkness and banish it. If you love horror, this series is up your alley!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

10. Shodha

Rohith wakes up after a deadly accident and is faced with a mysterious woman who proclaims to be his wife. Everyone around him insist the same but he has no memory of the strange woman. So, who is lying and what is the truth?

OTT Platform: Zee5

11. Invasion: Season 3

The apex predator of alien species land on Earth, threatening the existence of humanity. Five humans form a team to fight against the aliens and restore peace on Earth.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

12. The Thursday Murder Club

Welcome to the Thursday Murder Club! This club comprises of four retirees who crack cold cases for fun. Trouble finds their doorstep, when their investigation ties them to an active crime case. This film will remind of Only Murders in This Building, adding its own twist to it.

OTT Platform: Netflix

13. Superman 2025

Clark Kent is content with his life on Earth as a superhero, with his girlfriend Lois Lane, the Fortress of Solitude, and his dog, Krypto. His peace and reputation is threatened by his rival, Lex Luthor, who creates a defaming circumstance.

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

End this month on an entertaining note with these 13 top new August 2025 OTT releases movies & web series! Each of these titles is packed with drama and fun, making them perfect for binge-watching this weekend. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfy on the couch, and start watching these flicks now!

Also read: Top heartfelt slow burn romance films that test the strength of love!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.