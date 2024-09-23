The mall is the go-to place for when one wants to spend a fun-filled day out, catch a blockbuster, or indulge in some serious retail therapy. While the current malls in Vizag provide plenty of entertainment, there’s always room for more excitement! Luckily, 3 upcoming malls are set to grace Visakhapatnam in the future, and they will surely bring more leisure and entertainment to the city:

1. Inorbit Mall

South India’s largest Inorbit Mall is being developed in Visakhapatnam by the Raheja Group, with an investment of Rs 600 crore. Spanning 17 acres of prime land at Kailasapuram, just 200 meters from the National Highway, this will be the fifth and largest mall in Inorbit’s portfolio. The mall’s construction, covering 12 to 13 acres, surpasses the size of the Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad, which was built on 7 to 8 acres.

Although specific details are yet to be revealed, the released conceptual images show a striking design featuring a central tree pavilion surrounded by the mall, with an outer terrace seating area in the food court.

The mall’s landscape architectural design, created by the award-winning international design studio Benoy, draws inspiration from the banyan tree, a local symbol of strength and longevity. The design integrates a ground-floor plaza, roof garden, central atrium, and two entrance landscapes.

According to the official website of Inorbit Malls, the project is expected to be completed by late 2025.

2. Unity Mall

The Unity Mall, a highly anticipated project supported by the Central Government, aims to promote Indian handlooms and handicrafts. Set to be constructed at Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, the mall will provide a platform for local artisans and craftsmen to display and sell their products. The Centre has allocated an interest-free loan of Rs 172 crore for the project.

The mall’s architectural design will include Ground plus four floors (G+4) and will have a stunning structure that complements the hilly terrain adjacent to the sea.

Spanning 3.5 lakh square feet, the mall will host 62 shops on its first two floors, primarily dedicated to products under the “One District-One Product” initiative and items with geographical indications. Each shop will range from 600 to 1,000 square feet. The fourth floor will house a convention hall and two mini theatres, providing a venue for events and entertainment.

Additional amenities include retail stores, food and beverage outlets, entertainment zones, fitness centers, bank branches, and furniture stores, making it a complete shopping and lifestyle destination.

The DPR for the mall has been approved, and the Government has invited tenders for construction.

3. ASN Megha Mall

The ASN Megha Mall is a multi-faceted project under construction by Alakram International Trading Company Private Limited at the APIIC Industrial Estate Area, Kapparada Village, Murali Nagar, Visakhapatnam. This development includes a mall, office space, and a hotel, designed by Aslam Architects and Interior Designers Private Limited.

The hotel and office space will be in one building, with 2 basements, one ground floor, and 11 upper floors. Meanwhile, the mall and multiplex will be in another building, with 2 basements, one ground floor, and 7 upper floors.

The project covers a land area of 3.02 acres, with a total construction area of 750,158 square feet and an estimated cost of Rs 243 crore. The mall will feature a multiplex with eight screens, and the construction has been progressing steadily since its initiation in 2022. The mall was originally expected to be launched in 2024, but the latest update is awaited.

These upcoming malls will not only elevate shopping and entertainment in Visakhapatnam but also contribute to the city’s economic growth by creating employment and promoting business opportunities. As the construction progresses, residents can look forward to an exciting shopping experience!

