The Eastern Naval Command has announced that the 10th edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon will be held on December 14, as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

Interested participants can refer to the official website www.vizagnavymarathon.run for registrations.

The event at RK Beach will highlight fitness and community spirit, stated Commodore Anirudha Roy, Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga and Race Director.

Commodore Roy noted that the Vizag Navy Marathon has expanded from 4,000 participants in 2014 to 14,000 in 2024, with even greater participation anticipated this year. To encourage wider participation, special discounts have been introduced, including bulk registrations, corporate group entries, and early bird offers, he added.

The event features multiple race categories: Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km), and 10 km Run, all starting from RK Beach.

The participants will have a picturesque view along the coastline, along with safe and easy movements. The civic authorities will be responsible for the arrangements.

To condition and strengthen for the event, a series of promo runs will be held at RK Beach every second Sunday until the event.

The Vizag Navy Marathon 2025 will feature facilities such as a runner’s kit (free T-shirt, refreshments, goodie bag), hydration along the route, medical kits, post-race refreshments, and entertainment. All the participants will receive participation certificates as well.

The media conference for the marathon was attended by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, the Naval officers, and representatives of State Bank of India (SBI), the title sponsor for this edition.

