September has officially started, and you know what that means. It is time to update your watchlist for the week! There were many phenomenal OTT releases last month, such as the digital premieres of Marvel’s Thunderbolts, Superman 2025, and F1: The Movie. The OTT platforms have lined up some intriguing titles this month as well, best new movies and series, promising entertainment without limit. Bigg Boss Telugu is back with another season and many more twists. The mystery of Wednesday’s vision about Enid’s death will be revealed in the new part, Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, and a police officer is determined to catch an escaped convict in Inspector Zende. Here are the 11 new top September 2025 OTT series & films like Maalik releases that you can stream this week!

1. The Runarounds

Five high school graduate teenagers from North Carolina form a rock band in summer. United by their passion and love for music, these teenagers fall in love and trouble along the way.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: September 1st

2. Lilo and Stitch (2025)

A Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, who helps mend Lilo’s broken family. But all of these is achieved through wreaking havoc on the island.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 3rd

3. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Wednesday’s much awaited spirit guide is here and it is someone unexpected. With a revenge starved gargoyle on the loose, who is hunting for Enid and Wednesday, the stakes are higher than ever.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 3rd

4. Dish It Out

A cooking show hosted by Matila Ramsay, this series introduces the chefs with a box of mystery ingredients, with which, they have to cook up a globally inspired dish.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: September 5th

5. Highest 2 Lowest

When a titan music mogul is targeted with a ransom after the kidnapping of his son, he is stuck between a life-or-death situation. This electrifying thriller is the best new movie which will keep you on the edge of your seat until the end!

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: September 5th

6. Inspector Zende

After a serial killer named Carl Bhojraj escapes from prison and is traced back to Mumbai, a determined cop, Zende, is on the mission to nab the cunning fugitive once again.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 5th

7. Maalik

Set in 1980s Allahabad, this film revolves around Maalik or Deepak and his rise to power from a farmer’s son to a gangster in the underworld. This is one of the best new movies on this list, which you should not miss!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: September 5th

8. The Paper

The documentary crew who filmed the story of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch, search for a new subject and find a dying Midwestern newspaper. Seven volunteers become reporters for the Toledo Truth Teller, so join along the ride to witness the chaos they cause.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 5th

9. Queen Mantis

A copycat criminal throws a city into chaos with his killings. To stop the copycat killer, he must work with the serial killer behind the orignial murders, who is none other than his mother. After a lifetime of running away from his mother, he needs to deal with his past to deal with the present.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 5th

10. Confidence Queen

Three con artists team up together and use their skills to expose scammers and pocket their ill-gotten gains. Watch this thrilling and hilarious K-drama for the star-studded cast and interesting premise!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: September 6th

11. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9

The wait is over! The most awaited Telugu reality show will start airing this weekend, filling your screens with scalding drama and infectious entertainment!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 7th

Start September with these 11 new top OTT series & films releases, which keep you occupied after office hours. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, lean back on the couch, and start watching these entertaining best new movies and series now!

