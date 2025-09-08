Srija Dammu, a techie from Visakhapatnam, entered the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 which is now streaming on Star Maa and Hotstar after its grand launch on 7 September.
After getting through the tough contest ‘agnipareeksha’, the software employee has made it to the reality show with a firm determination of emerging with flying colours. The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 show organisers have decided to allow commoners also into the house this time besides celebrities and conducted ‘agnipareeksha’ to select the candidates under commoners category.
A big fan of hero Pawan Kalyan, the girl says in an interview that she is not interested in doing films and wants to continue her journey as a software engineer.
This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu
