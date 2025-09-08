The excitement begins as Bigg Boss Telugu is back on small screen promising a treat to viewers. The season 9 of the reality show, which is now available on Star Maa and Hotstar, was off to a grand start at 7 p.m. on 7 September.

Actor Nagarjuna, who has been hosting the show since the season 3, dons the role again adding a touch of glamour to the unlimited fun and drama.

To make it more interesting, two-house concept has been introduced instead of one with the theme of ‘double drama in double houses’, in Bigg Boss Telugu.

Another special feature this time is, common people have also been given a chance to showcase their talent in the ‘house’ besides the celebrities.

They have been filtered through ‘Agni pareeksha’ to make their entry into the world of excitement.

With lights in full glow, the host made his presence in style marking the launch of the much-awaited crazy show followed by introduction by contestants.

Dreaming big, Tanuja Puttaswamy (TV artiste), Asha Saini (actress), Kalyan Padala (common category), Emmanuel of Jabardasth fame, Srishti Varma (choreographer), Haritha Harish, known as maskman, (common category), Bharani (character artiste), Reethu Chowdary (TV anchor), Pawan (common category), Sanjana (actress), Ram Rathod (singer), Srija Dammu (common category), Suman Setty (comedian) and Priya Setty (common category) entered the house.

With several twists and surprises are expected, the ‘big fight’ to win the race commences.

Also read: Pusha-2 gets a lion’s share of SIIMA awards

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.