As a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Bank of India has donated a state-of-the-art fundus camera worth Rs. 10 lakh to Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital at Naidu Thota in Visakhapatnam.

In a press note issued on 6 September, the hospital stated that this gesture further strengthens the foundation’s commitment to delivering high-quality eye care services to the community. This initiative also marked the Foundation Day celebrations of Bank of India.

The newly installed facility was inaugurated by Nikesh Kumar Sinha, Zonal Manager of BOI. Sinha lauded the services being rendered by Sankar Foundation and expressed his happiness in being associated with its noble cause.

