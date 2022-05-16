With a number of movies and series released every week, OTT has become an indispensable part of our lives. It has become our main source of entertainment and our escape from reality. And this week is no excuse, as the OTT platforms drop some exciting series for you to binge-watch. Look out for these 7 OTT web-series releasing this week of May.

Here is a list of OTT web series coming new this week of May.

Amazon Prime

#1 Love Struck High Season 1

The Amazon series directed by Rob Fisher stars Lindsay Lohan, Ria Lina and Chloé Zeitounian in lead roles. The high school love story genre is a reality show. A group of singles looking for love are transported to the UK. At the end of the semester, one couple will be crowned Prom Royalty and win the $100,000 prize.

Release date: 18 May 2022

#2 Night Sky Season 1

The science-fiction American drama is created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly. It stars Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons in lead roles. The two will be seen as a couple that possesses a chamber leading to another planet. Directed by Juan José Campanella, the first season of the series will air on Amazon Prime this week.

Release date: 20 May 2022

#3 Panchayat Season 2

The comedy-drama is back with season two this week of May. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the Hindi series stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in prominent roles. The story is about how Abhishek sticks his head out for Pradhan’s family as the rise of opposition in the village politics heats up.

Release date: 20 May 2022

Netflix

#1 Who Killed Sara Season 3

The Mexican crime drama is back with yet another exciting season this week of May. If you are eagerly waiting to know what happened to Alex’s sister, this is the final season with all the answers. The star cast includes Manolo Cardona, Ximena Lamadrid, Alejandro Noes and others in lead roles. The story is about finding the actual killer of Sara.

Release date: 18 May 2022

#2 Love, Death and Robots Volume 3

A collection of animated short stories, this multi-genre series is created by various world-class animators. The animated anthology series includes tales that explore alternate histories and life for robots in a post-apocalyptic city. The series is produced by Netflix along with Blur Studio.

Release date: 20 May 2022

#3 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The much-loved animated series is back with another storyline. Framed for a corporate crime, the adult Ted Templeton turns back into his Boss Baby role to live undercover with Tim, his brother posing to be one of the kids. The cast includes JP Karliak, Mary Farber, Hope Levy and others.

Release date: 19 May 2022

Disney+Hotstar

#1 Escaype Live

Created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, this new series on Disney+Hotstar stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and others in prominent roles. The story revolves around the ugly side of social media and how the users of a fictional app engage aggressively to win an instant fortune.

Release date: 20 May 2022

Comment below which of these 7 OTT web-series releasing this week of May will you be watching.