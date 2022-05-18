Desserts are the way anyone’s heart. Especially, if you have a sweet tooth, there is no better choice than a cool dessert or a delicious pastry to brighten your day. Known for its variety of foods, Vizag is home to some of the best bakeries you will ever visit in your lifetime. Serving a range of pastries, brownies, birthday cakes, evening snacks, and a lot more, these bakeries are the local favourites.

Here is a list of some of the best bakeries in Vizag.

Bake My Wish

This cute bakery, with a pleasant ambience, serves very freshly-brewed coffee and melt-in-your-mouth brownies. Their wide range of cakes looks as good as they taste. The plethora of dosa wraps, made on a live counter, are the most popular offerings at Bake My Wish. The other popular items available are chicken popcorn, sandwiches, omelettes, and cupcakes. Their latest addition to the menu, the yummy macrons are the talk of the town in recent times.

Location: Lawson’s Bay Colony, Behind Union Bank

Bakers Castle

Known for their artistically baked personalized cakes, Bakers Castle has been satisfying the sweet tooth of the Vizagites for close to a decade now. Especially, their fresh fruit cake studded with seasonal and fresh fruits is one of the main reasons people visit this bakery very often. An endless menu of desserts such as brownies, lava cakes, pastries, and hot snacks in the evening makes this place a crowd favourite.

Location: Siripuram, Opposite HSBC

FoodEx

A common emotion among many early 2000s kids, FoodEx is an old-timer’s favourite bakery in the City of Destiny. This popular bakery is known for its delectable desserts and wide range of spicy snacks. The Manchurian, puffs, and rolls are worth drooling over. Special mention to their sandwiches. They have branches at various locations in the city.

Location: Near Siripuram Junction and Seethammadaara.

Fresh Choice

Fresh Choice is one of the oldest and most popular bakeries in Vizag. This food chain has a number of branches across the city, with one of them being located near VIP Road. Fresh Choice is famous for its artistic novelty cakes. The Rainbow Pastry, Chocolate Truffle Pastry, and the Red Velvet Pastry are among the popular choices. One must also try the wide range of tea cakes and macrons available here. Apart from cakes and desserts, Fresh Choice also serves a wide range of sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and appetizers. The Butterscotch Milkshake, Iced Tea, and Virgin Mojito are worth trying from the beverages section.

Baker’s Den

Yet another old school bakery on the streets of Vizag, Baker’s Den has been among the favourites for a long time. One can feel the sweetness in their recipes just by the heavenly aroma around this bakery. Not just for its cakes and snacks, this place is also famous for its sweets.

Location: Near Lions Club, Ram Nagar Main Road

Tisona’s Cake House

One of the oldest and finest bakeries in Vizag, it is located near one of the busiest junctions – the RTC Complex. Milk bread, and cream buns, have been one of their best sellers for many years. Though the bakery has been renovated and newer varieties have been introduced, many still visit the bakery just to buy milk bread.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

Red Velvet

The name itself tells how delicious their Red Velvet pastries and cakes are. Apart from their signature recipe, their customised cakes are worth the hype. Red Velvet is also known for a range of main course dishes alongside its milkshakes and mocktails.

Location: Near Ushodaya Junction

Let u know which one of these bakeries is your favourite in Vizag.