The long wait ends as Visakhapatnam is all set to host the T20 match between India and South Africa (SA) this June. The five-match series beginning on 9 June 2022 will be held at five different stadiums across the country. The third match will be hosted here in the city on 14 June 2022.

Vizag has previously hosted two test matches, ten ODIs, three T20s and thirteen IPL matches. Happening at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium, this is the fourth T20 match being hosted in the city. Vizag hosted its first-ever ODI match in 2005, which is etched in the memories of Vizagites, as MS Dhoni scored his maiden ODI hundred (148) at this ground against Pakistan.

After a gap of nearly 2 years, the city will be hosting an international match without any COVID-19 restrictions. There will be no restriction on the number of spectators and no bio bubble norms for any players. The T20 match between India and SA is expected to attract many people in and around Visakhapatnam.

The first meeting regarding the same was held on Wednesday when the organising committee met the concerned government officials. A collective decision has been made to prepare a detailed roadmap to successfully conduct the T20 match.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) officials said that they are expecting a full house at the stadium. A major attraction for the people of Vizag and neighbouring cities, this match is expected to bring the lost glory.

The tickets will be mostly sold online, with a few available offline at the stadium counters. According to ACA treasurer SR Gopinath Reddy, online platforms such as BookMyShow and Paytm have been approached for the sale of T20 tickets in Visakhapatnam.

