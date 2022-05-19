On Tuesday night, 17 May 2022, an ex-army officer was stabbed in the back by two unidentified persons on the port road near Sheela Nagar, Vizag. As per the victim’s statement, he was returning back home from Kurmannapalem when he was followed by two men on their bikes. Suspecting some foul play, the man got off his bike and questioned the unidentified people, who then attacked the ex-army officer with a knife.

As the victim shouted in pain, the attackers immediately fled the spot. Despite being stabbed, the victim went to KGH by himself, where he received treatment. Gaining knowledge of this incident, a team of officials from the Gajuwaka Police Station reached KGH and spoke to the victim and gathered details. He informed the police that he could not identify the attackers as the road was not well lit. Further, the ex-army officer mentioned that he does not have any rifts with anyone in Vizag.

The victim was identified as Kolli Vinod Rao, a 54-year-old ex-military serviceman. Vinod Rao is now into real estate and resides in Prakasa Rao Peta. Gajuwaka Police Station Circle Inspector Malleswara Rao will be dealing with this case. A further investigation is on course based on the details provided by the victim.

