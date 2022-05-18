A 32-year-old man has been reportedly murdered near Andhra University here in Vizag on Monday night. The incident took place close to Samatha Hostel which falls under the Three Town Police Station limits.

The deceased has been identified as R Rajasekhar, a recovery agent who resided at Railway New Colony. It has been reported that Rajasekhar along with a few friends went to the university premises on Monday night. While having a discussion, an unknown dispute led to an attack on the deceased. He was pelted with stones. The inspector of the Three Town Police Station said that the body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood.

Severe head injuries and stabbing wounds have also been recorded, the cop also said that the unidentified persons may have attacked with sharp weapons. At the crime scene, upon investigation, the police found the recovery agent’s mobile, wallet and also a few empty liquor bottles.

The police suspect some financial issues might have led to this unfortunate incident. The body has been shifted from Andhra University premises to King George Hospital (KGH), Maharani Peta, Vizag for post-mortem. The police have ceased the mobile phone of the deceased in order to examine the call data. A case has been registered at Three Town Police Station and further investigation is on.

