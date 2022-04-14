Visakhapatnam City Police arrested five people on the account of the murder of a 27-year-old painter, M. Sandeep at Daba Gardens on 13 April 2022. The murder case was registered at the Two Town Police Station in Visakhapatnam.

The accused were identified as M. Sai Varma (21) alias Gurram, S. Kundan (20), D. Suresh Kumar (21) alias Sonu, A. Sai Shanmukha Rao (20) alias Baba and B. Jagan Sai (22), all of whom belonged to various cities.

On 11 April 2022, it was reported that a dispute had taken place between the two gangs. Sandeep, Vasu and Venky, and another group M. Sai Varma and A. Sai Shanmukha Rao at Singh Hotel Junction fought with each other. But they were later pacified by the crowd, according to sources.

As per the reports, in the evening, Sai Varma and Sai Shanmukha Rao brought their three other friends Kundan, Suresh, and Jagan Sai to attack Sandeep. In light of the knowledge that Sandeep and his two friends were near Lalitha Park, Daba Gardens, the five youths rushed to the spot and attacked them. In retaliation to the long-standing harassment by Sandeep, Sai Varma allegedly stabbed him with a button knife. Sandeep succumbed to the stabbing.

All the persons involved in the case are known to each other. Sandeep used to live in Pithani Dibba area a few years ago but later shifted to Arilova for some reason. Although he still went to that area to meet his friends. According to the reports, only Shanmukha Rao is pursuing a degree final year, while all others are dropouts.

The entire scene was recorded in the CCTV cameras and the accused have been sent to remand.

