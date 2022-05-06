Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for various projects being developed at Tirupati during his visit on Thursday. In an attempt to make Tirupati a smart city in Andhra Pradesh, various developments are being conducted. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is also funding projects in the city.

The CM laid the foundation stone for Sri Padmavathi Children’s Super Specialty Hospital which is being constructed by TTD in Alipiri. The Rs 300 crore project will have a 350-bed facility. Following this, he inaugurated the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR), which is established by the Alimelu Charitable Trust and supported by the Tata Group.

He also inaugurated the Smile Train and Cochlear implantation project at Sri Padmavathi Paediatric Cardiac Hospital. The government in collaboration with Smile Train has announced to offer free speech therapy and behavioural counselling for children below the age of 16 with cleft palate in Tirupati.

CM Jagan examined a 3-D model of the Pediatric Super Specialty Hospital which is being constructed specially for child care in Tirupati. He inaugurated the deaf and dumb wards at the BIRRD hospital run by TTD. Lastly, he also inaugurated the first phase of the Srivari Sethu Elevated Expressway Corridor which is being conducted with the funds given by TTD. Approximately ₹458.28 crores are being invested by TTD out of the total investment of ₹684 crores required for this expressway project.

On the occasion, the CM thanked the TTD board for their efforts to make Tirupati a smart city and also thanked the private investors for their involvement in developing medical infrastructure and expanding healthcare services. The developments in Tirupati are all in line to make it a smart city in Andhra Pradesh.

Stay tuned for more news updates.