Like we have said before, remakes are a way to take brilliant stories to a larger audience. As we dug through to give you a list of the most successful Telugu movies which were Malayalam remakes, we found a few classic gems. Here are the links for the famous songs from these movies.

Scroll down for the list of classic Telugu movies which were remade from Malayalam.

#1 Nuvve Kavali

A classic movie about childhood friends who do not realise their true feelings for each other as they grow up. The love story was one of the most relatable ones for the then generation. Nuvve Kavali is actually a remake of the 1999 Malayalam film Niram. The Telugu version was directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar. The famous song Anaganaga Akasam Undi has been loved by many generations.

#2 Hanuman Junction

A movie which defined the bond of friendship is yet another classic which was remade from the Malayalam movie Thenkasipattanam, directed by Rafi Meccartin. The Telugu version which was directed by M. Raja was a super hit. Starring Arjun and Jagapati Babu in the lead roles, the movie shows how the wrongful influence of people around you can ruin your life. the movie is available on SunNXT.

#3 Snehamante Idhera

Yet another classic that we could not believe was a remake of the Malayalam movie Friends. Starring Nagarjuna and Bhumika in lead roles, Snehamante Idhera was directed by Bala Sekharan. The entangled story of love and friendship was yet another relatable story of the time. Watch the Telugu version on Amazon Prime Video.

#4 Matru Devo Bhava

The 1993 movie which was directed by K. Ajay Kumar is a remake of the Malayalam movie Akashadoothu. The touching story of a lady who is brought up as an orphan ensures her children do to see the same fate as hers. Watch the Telugu version of the movie on Voot.

#5 Ulavacharu Biryani

Considered one of the best performances of the versatile actor Prakash Raj, this Telugu movie is a remake of the Malayalam movie Salt N’ Pepper. Directed by the actor himself in three languages, the movie also stars Sneha, Urvashi, Tejas and Samyukta in prominent roles. The cute and unconventional love story is a must-watch.

#6 Body Guard

A remake of a Malayalam movie of the same name, the Telugu version was directed by Gopichand Malineni. The cast includes Venkatesh Daggubati and Trisha in lead roles. This entertaining story was also made in Hindi starring Salman Khan. Watch the Telugu version of this cute romantic drama on Amazon Prime Video.

