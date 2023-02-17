The workplace can be a challenging place, and it’s easy to get bogged down by the daily grind. But you don’t have to resign yourself to the fact that your work life is going to be boring and uninspired. While there are tons of ways you can find motivation in your life—from journaling to running—there’s one place where it shines brightest. Movies! If you’re looking for some extra encouragement to keep up at work, check out these must-watch inspiring movies on OTT this weekend.

Here is a list of 5 must-watch inspiring movies on OTT to keep you motivated at work

#1 Pursuit of Happyness

Directed by Gabriele Muccino, this classic movie is a must-watch for all. The brilliant storytelling was well enacted by Will Smith and Jaden Smith. The storyline showcases how the life of man can turn at any point. Tired of the protagonist’s failures, his wife leaves him. He is left with an unpaid internship and his son. The relentless efforts he puts in to change his life around can make one extremely emotional and inspired.

OTT platform: Zee5

#2 The Wolf of Wall Street

Based on the life of a stockbroker, the movie is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. The movie is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, showcasing his rise to a wealthy stockbroker and how he gets involved in crime, and corruption leading to his downfall in life. Watch the movie this weekend to learn from his mistakes.

OTT platform: Netflix

#3 The Big Short

Directed by Adam McKay, this English movie from 2015 stars Steve Carell, Christian Bale and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. This American biographical crime comedy-drama is about how a group of finance experts observe the instability in the US housing market and predict its collapse. Through research, they discover the flaws and corruption in the system.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 The Great Gatsby

Yet another Leonardo DiCaprio movie that is inspiring to watch is The Great Gatsby directed by Baz Luhrmann. The cast also includes Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan and others in prominent roles. The movie revolves around a writer and a wall street trader who finds himself drawn to the past and the lifestyle of his millionaire neighbour.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 The Social Network

A must-watch movie, the Social Network is directed by David Fincher and stars Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake in lead roles. The plot of the story follows a Harvard student who creates a social media networking site that would become known as Facebook. He is sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea and the co-founder who was later squeezed out of business.

OTT platform: Netflix

