Movies are not just entertainment. Their impact on viewers depends heavily on how artistically the plot is portrayed. Directors opt for different styles depending on the story, and one such style of movie-making is musicals. Musicals employ music and dance as an integral part of storytelling that makes it an eye-catching spectacle. The amount of detail and subtle symbolism that can be expressed through music, lyrics and choreography keep things interesting while also conveying the overall message. When perfectly made, they can transport you into a different world leaving you with an enriched experience. With the advent of OTT platforms, we now have the option to watch these entertaining movies on demand. Take a look at some of the best musicals on OTT platforms and shortlist them to watch over the weekend.

Here are the best musicals on OTT platforms for an entertaining watch.

#1 La La Land

A jazz pianist and a struggling actress fall in love while encouraging each other to pursue their dreams. Several circumstances will challenge their relationship and test how much they are willing to compromise for each other. La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and is directed by Damien Chazelle.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8/10

#2 Les Miserables

Set in 19th Century France with the French Revolution imminent, a man tries to flee from his past. His good nature causes him to help people when it proves to be an inconvenience to him and ultimately causes him to make the biggest sacrifice. This musical stars Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and others. It is directed by Tom Hooper.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

#3 The Greatest Showman

A young boy with many dreams and aspirations, grows up, marries his childhood sweetheart and builds a successful business. However, his thirst for more puts all he has built up at risk. The Greatest Showman stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and many others. It is directed by Michael Gracey.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

#4 Hamilton

This musical is inspired by one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. It details the life of Hamilton in two parts and covers all the great historical figures that inspired him to become the man he was. The musical stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr. and others. Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

#5 Chicago

Two women who are guilty of murder struggle with each other for fame and have a tough time trying to convince people of their innocence. They lie, manipulate and betray to get their way and fight for their lives. This film stars Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones in lead roles and is directed by Rob Marshall.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

#6 West Side Story

A love blossoms in the midst of a struggle between two gangs. Tony and Maria are deeply in love with each other. Their backgrounds and relations with a gang cause many complications in their relationship as they do everything to hold onto each other. One of the best musicals on OTT, it stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in lead roles. It is directed by Steven Spielberg.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

