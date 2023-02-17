Geddam Dinesh Kumar was given a two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence on Thursday by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate J Padmavathi in a credit card scam in Visakhapatnam. The accused cheated eight persons by using their credit cards for personal use and not returning the money. The magistrate also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

According to reports, the accused took the credit cards from eight victims to buy a TV, fridge, washing machine, AC etc., with a promise of returning the money through Easy Monthly Instalments (EMI). It was ascertained through investigation, that he bought these household appliances through credit cards and sold them to others. But Dinesh Kumar did not return any money back to the victims.

Also read: Three arrested for performing bike stunts at Appikonda Beach, 2 vehicles seized

One of the victims of this credit card scam filed a complaint on 3 December 2018 at the Arilova Police Station in Visakhapatnam. A case was filed, which eventually lead to court hearings.

Prosecutor Adinarayana successfully proved the accused guilty of his crimes in the credit card scam beyond a reasonable doubt under IPC Section 420. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate sentenced the accused to two years of rigorous imprisonment.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.