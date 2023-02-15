On Tuesday, 14 February 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested three men accused of performing dangerous bike stunts at Appikonda Beach near Pedda Gantyada. Videos of the group rashly driving on the beach, performing wheelies, and racing, have gone viral on social media. As per the official statement, the prime accused, identified as Rishi Sai, works for a Hyderabad-based ad agency.

Upon gaining knowledge of these dangerous bike stunts on the beach through the viral videos, Visakhapatnam South Zone ACP Trinadha Rao, in a joint operation with the Duvvada Police, launched a search for the four men. According to the ACP, the accused are identified as Rishi Sai Ganesh, a resident of Arilova, S Avinash Raju, U Nitish Varma, and B Rohit of Srinagar near Gajuwaka.

The officials nabbed three of the four men and seized two bikes on Tuesday. A search for the fourth person is on its course.

