In view of a new third railway line being commissioned between Makudi-Wirur stations in the Kazipet-Balharshah Section of the Secunderabad Division, a number of trains will run on a diverted route. This will also affect the trains passing through the Visakhapatnam region. Senior divisional manager AK Tripathi of the Waltair Division issued a press release with a list of trains to and from Visakhapatnam that have been diverted.

The Railway division has taken up pre-NI and Non-Interlocking works to commission the third line, which will affect some trains that will now run on a diverted route via, Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Raipur-Nagpur, skipping the regular halts at Anakapalle, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam Town, Warangal, Pedapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur and Wardha.

Diverted trains to and from Visakhapatnam

Train no. 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Express leaving from Visakhapatnam on 15 to 24 February 2023 will run on a diverted route.

Train no. 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express, leaving New Delhi from 15 to 24 February 2023 will run on a diverted route

Train no. 20803 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on 16 and 23 February 2023 will also be diverted from a few stations.

Train no. 20804 Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam express, leaving Gandhidham on 19 February has been diverted. Train no. 20819 Puri-Okha Express, leaving Puri on 19 February and Tarin no. 20820 Okha-Puri Express leaving Okha on 15 and 22 February 2023 has been diverted to an alternate route.

The railway officials have requested the passengers to make a note of the above changes. The Divisional Manager also called upon the public to cooperate and bear with the inconvenience caused, as the safety works were essential.

