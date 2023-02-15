The Crime Branch of the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested two for gold theft in separate cases in the city on Tuesday. The police who acted swiftly after receiving complaints were able to nab the offenders with efficient teams.

In one of the cases, Y Narayanappadu, a 35-year-old, stole gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakhs from a house in MVP Colony. He entered the house on 3 February 2023 and stole a total of 9 tolas of gold. It was later ascertained that the accused was the driver working in the same house.

Addressing the media regarding the crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G Naganna said that the team has arrested the accused and taken him into custody.

In another case, Ch Venkata Rao, a 40-year-old stole a 2-tola gold chain from a parked car in Pithapuram Colony on 12 February 2023. The MVP Police arrested the accused and have taken him into custody.

After receiving complaints from the victims of the above crimes, the Visakhapatnam Police formed teams and acted swiftly to nab the criminals who committed the gold theft. The teams were led by Inspector of Crime (Dwaraka Sub-Division) Emmanuel Raju.

