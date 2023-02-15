Giving a huge relief, the Infosys HR department officially announced that the IT firm would commence its office operations on 31 May 2023 in the port city of Vizag. The firm’s officials clarified that they faced a delay in finalising the office’s location. Earlier, it was reported that the campus would be set up in the IT SEZ near Rushikonda. In its recent announcement, the Infosys management confirmed the same, stating that their new office in Vizag would be established in the Signature Towers in the SEZ with a 650-seating capacity.

The management further stated that employees in the North Andhra and Godavari district would be given top priority to be placed at their new campus. Alongside Vizag, Infosys will also be setting up new branches in five other cities- Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Hubli, and Mumbai, on the same day.

Reiterating this, AP Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath expressed optimism that the City of Desitny would attract investments multifold in the days to come. He also pointed out that out of 100 IT employees in the country, 15 are of Telugu origin, with ten of them hailing from Andhra Pradesh. Minister Amarnath added that the state attracted investments worth 1.9 lakh crores in the last three and a half years.

