It is no lie that laughter is the best medicine and that a lighter approach helps us diffuse the burdens of stress. Comedy movies are a great way to unwind and enjoy the lighter aspects of life. They help us see life through a more positive outlook and take things in a more healthy way. Comedy movies have existed since the beginning of filmmaking, It has been one of the most popular genres since they make their viewers laugh and keep them amused. Whether it is slapstick or a witty line with connotations, there are always new and interesting ways in which comedy movies amuse people. If you are searching for the latest top-rated comedy movies on OTT for a good laugh;

Here is a list of 6 of the latest top-rated comedy movies on OTT that will surely leave you giggling and chuckling till you forget all your worries.

#1 The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

A slight drift from the genres we usually see Nicolas cage in, this movie is also the highest rated on our list of comedy movies on OTT. The plot follows a struggling Nicolas Cage who makes an unlikely friend and has his life changed completely as a result. This movie stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz and others. It is directed by Tom Gormican.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7/10

#2 The Adam Project

In true Ryan Reynolds Fashion, this movie is a lot of comedy along with a deep and moving plot. This movie is about a pilot who is trying to go back in time to save his wife but ends up meeting his past self and complicating his mission. The Adam Project stars Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldaña. It is directed by Shawn Levy.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

#3 Bullet Train

This action-packed comedy with its stunning visuals is a very entertaining watch. Set in a bullet train travelling through Japan, the plot revolves around the different grudges and missions amongst a group of assassins who happen to be aboard the train. This film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and others. It is directed by David Leitch.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

#4 Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

A take on the beloved cartoon duo, this comedy/action-adventure film is sure to warm hearts. Thirty years after their falling out, Chip and Dale have to team up together to help a friend and take down a criminal organization. Chip and Dale are voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg respectively. THe film is directed by Akiva Schaffer.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 7/10

#5 Your Place or Mine

Two best friends swap houses and live for a week that will leave them changed forever. Peter looks after his best friend, Debbie’s son while she goes after something she’s wanted her whole life. The movie stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in the lead roles. Your Place or Mine is directed by Aline Brosh McKenna.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more entertaining articles.