In an unfortunate incident witnessed in Visakhapatnam, a tribal couple carried their dead child’s body on a two-wheeler from King George Hospital (KGH) to Paderu, approximately 120 km on Thursday, as the hospital allegedly denied an ambulance.

On 16 February 2023, a tribal couple lost their baby due to complications after birth at the KGH. According to reports, Ch Maheshwari delivered the baby on 2 February 2023 at Paderu. The baby suffered respiratory issues as the mother had developed convulsions at the time of birth. The baby was immediately shifted to KGH in the city and was kept in the NICU for 14 days. But the baby died on Thursday.

The tribal couple has blamed the negligence of the hospital and KGH staff to be the reason for their child’s death. The tribal couple reportedly took their dead child’s body and left for Paderu on a two-wheeler from Visakhapatnam.

The Superintendent of KGH in an official statement said claimed that the couple left even before the arrangement for an ambulance was made. The couple was reportedly asked to wait for the ambulance as they were not readily available. Despite the hospital’s efforts to find a private ambulance, the couple allegedly left the hospital without any intimation.

The Superintendent later informed the Paderu DMHO and the ITDA PO to arrange for an ambulance from Paderu to their native, Kumudu, The couple and the baby were shifted to an ambulance at Paderu and were taken to their final destination.

