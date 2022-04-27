On the morning of 27 April 2022, a shocking incident was reported at King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag in which ambulance drivers attacked the family members of a maternity patient. As per the statement given by the victims of the assault, the drivers of Thalli-Bidda Express, a dedicated ambulance service for pregnant women and newborn children, demanded money for drop-off service. Upon refusing to pay the money, the drivers physically assaulted two persons from the patient’s family.

Speaking to the media, a relative of the patient at KGH said that the nurses have informed the family members to approach the ambulance drivers for a drop-off at home. After demanding money, the family has decided to take the mother and the newborn home in their own vehicle. Knowing this, the ambulance drivers have taken possession of discharge documents and refused to hand them over to them.

Further, she alleged the KGH staff of their corrupt activities. She added, “from a ward boy to the nurses, every worker at this hospital demands money for any service. KGH is a government-run hospital just for the namesake and is actually worse than private hospitals.” Additionally, the family has reported a theft of personal belongings such as wallets and phones.

Another relative of the patient said that the nurses at the maternity ward demand money from every family upon the delivery of the child. “If a baby boy is born they ask for Rs 5,000 while for a baby girl they demand Rs 3,000”, added the frustrated man. Further, he added that Rs 200 is a minimum charge at KGH. He explained how they were assaulted by the KGH ambulance drivers and demanded justice.

The family belongs to P Dharmavaram of S Rayavaram Mandal, Anakapalle Taluk, Visakhapatnam Distrcit.