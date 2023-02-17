The Visakhapatnam City Police recorded a kidnap case of a realtor earlier today, in which a rowdy sheeter and his gang held the victim captive for 24 hours and looted him. According to the police, the victim, identified as Madhusudhan Rao, escaped from the kidnappers and approached the Pothunimallaya Palem Police Station.

As per the complainant’s statement to the police officials, he recently met Kola Venakata Hemanth Kumar, a rowdy sheeter with a criminal history, who trapped him in the name of arranging a real estate deal worth Rs 2.3 crores. Madhusudhan Rao informed the PM Palem police that he owns a villa worth Rs 1.8 crores in the city limits, which the accused promised to sell to a third party. On Thursday, 16 February 2023, Hemanth and his gang trapped the victim, stating he would arrange a meeting with the villa’s buyer.

The accused kept Rao hostage for 24 hours and looted a total of Rs 12 lakh in multiple transactions. This morning, the victim managed to escape from the kidnappers and reached the PM Palem PS. The officials registered a case and initiated a search, with three teams of 15 policemen, for Hemanth and his gang. According to the Visakhapatnam Police, Hemanth was recently arrested for a similar kidnap of a realtor on 13 January 2023. He also has rowdy sheeter against him, with cases at multiple police stations in the city.

