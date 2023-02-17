While Indian web series are renowned for their realistic depiction of everyday human life, anthology web series take things up a notch. They are not only close to reality, but also explore various human emotions closely. Every story that comprises an anthology talks about various prevailing societal issues. We have curated a list of some of the best Indian anthology web series on OTT you must consider for an engaging watch.

Here is a list of six of the best Indian anthology web series on OTT.

Story of Things

Humans feel various emotions like greed, fear, anger, loneliness, love and guilt throughout their life and they have a huge impact on day-to-day life. This anthology series explores such emotions in each episode. Directed by K. George Antoney, this series features Ritika Singh, Siddique, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and others. It comprises 5 episodes.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Vidiyaadha

The Tamil-language anthology series brings five stories, that explore love, life, loss, hope, friendship, and family. A true celebration of the resilient human spirit during uncertain times. Directed by multiple directors, this series stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nadhiya, Arjun Das, and other notable actors.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Navarasa

The nine rasa or human emotions according to the Indian Aesthetic Theory are delved into in this anthology series. Anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder comprise the nine emotions. Created by Mani Ratnam, it features Suriya Sivakumar, Siddharth, Vijay Sethupathi, and other eminent actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

Feels Like Ishq

This anthology follows young adults who deal with the various emotions that come after finding love in unexpected places. It consists of six episodes and each of them is directed by a different director. Radhika Madan, Rohit Saraf, Tanya Maniktala, and others feature in famed roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Unpaused

Set during the pandemic, this anthology series tells about love, second chances, new beginnings, and hope through five unique stories. Directed by multiple directors, it features Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Vyas, Gulshan Devaiah, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Butterflies

Terribly Tiny Tales is a Youtube channel, that narrates multiple moving stories, by talented voices, across the globe. Butterflies is one of their mini-series. The series stars multiple notable actors, including, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Jariwala, Ahsaas Channa, and others.

OTT platform: YouTube

