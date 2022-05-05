On Thursday evening, Ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu and his convoy of supporters were halted near Yendada Junction in Vizag, by the police, during his North Andhra tour. This stirred a fire among the TDP supporters who got into an argument with the police officials present at the scene. Chandrababu Naidu was also seen in a heated exchange with the police. The halted convoy resulted in an increased traffic jam on the already busy Yendada to Old Dairy Farm route.

The ex-CM Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Vizag yesterday for a two-day tour of the North Andhra region. As a part of his tour, he headed out to Rushikonda to review the situation of the demolished hill, which once hosted the AP Tourism Haritha Resorts. On his way to the location, he was abruptly stopped by the policemen near Yendada. Some of the supporters and TDP leaders who got into a fight with the police officials were taken into custody leaving CBN and his convoy halted on the highway near Yendada.

Yesterday, CBN received a grand welcome at the Vizag International Airport upon his arrival. He then took part in a protest against the ruling party at Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam District. Earlier today, he met the TDP leaders in Vizag and discussed various aspects.

