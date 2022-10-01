As Vikram Vedha received a lot of love from the Hindi audience, it has opened up a new dialogue yet again. Remakes of both North and South Indian movies have been common over time. Top actors have resorted to remaking super hits to grab a larger audience. But it is not every time that every remake makes it as big as its original. Some stories made for the south audience do not appeal to those in the north and vice versa. But some stories have made a global appeal. With the most recent Vikram Vedha making it big at the box office, let us look at the top 5 remakes of South Indian that were loved in the North.

#1 Wanted

Wanted is the remake of a popular Telugu movie Pokiri starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The 2006 movie was remade in Hindi by Prabhu Deva, starring Salman Khan, Ayesha Takia, and Prakash Raj in lead roles in 2009. Though the storyline of the movie remained the same, both the actors brought out a different aura to the movie. Therefore, the audience favoured the remake, and Salman went on to make remake many other Telugu movies like Kick in 2014 and Bodyguard in 2011.

#2 Ghajini

The Tamil movie Ghajini took the box office by storm in the South. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the Suriya starrer was remade in Hindi, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The audience across the country loved the psychological thriller. This was yet another successful remake of a South Indian movie. The Tamil version itself, being an inspiration from the 2000 Guy Pearce and Carrie-Anne Moss performance in Memento, Ghajini, became a huge success in India. Both Suriya and Aamir Khan received praise for their performance in this movie.

#3 Drishyam

Mohanlal, who plays the major character in Jeethu Joseph’s thriller Drishyam (2013), gives one of the best performances of his career. This film is a must-see because of its sharp direction, cutting script, and compelling performance. Nishikant Kamat approached Ajay Devgn to adapt this popular thriller with the same name. The movie originally had three parts in Malayalam. As the first part of the movie was successfully remade in Hindi and was loved by the audience, the second part is set to make its release soon. The suspense thriller also has Shriya Saran and Taby playing important roles.

#4 Singham

Rohit Shetty is best known for his heroic cop roles in the Hindi film industry. Did you know that his cop universe was inspired by the remake of the Tamil movie Singham starring Ajay Devgn? The original Tamil movie stars Suriya in the lead role, which became a major success in the south. In Hindi, the remake was directed by Hari, and Devgn gained a major fan following for his dashing cop role. From here, the cop universe of Rohit Shetty was born and has today become a franchise of its own.

#5 Kabir Singh

The latest movie to make it to the headlines has been Kabir Singh. The remake of the much loved South Indian movie Arjun Reddy, Kabir Sigh, mostly had a mixed review. The Telugu version of the movie starring Vijay Devarakonda was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Despite the criticism it gained for its misogynistic lead character, the movie was remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The Hindi version also had its share of fans and critiques.

Apart from the above-mentioned, many other South Indian movies have equally done good business at the box office in their Hindi remakes. Similarly, many Hindi movies too have been remade in Telugu and have captured the audience.

