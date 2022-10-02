On Saturday, 1 October 2022, the Visakhapatnam Railway Police and the anti-fraud team of the Waltair Division arrested a 66-year-old man for submitting fake certificates to avail concession on the ticket fare. Per the officials’ statements, the man carried out these frauds on several occasions in the past, stating urgency. Upon noticing these suspicious activities, the police set up a trap and caught him red-handed at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Trinadha Murthy, a resident of Hyderabad, recently booked a ticket for the Godavari Express using a fake cancer certificate issued by a government hospital. When he arrived at Visakhapatnam, the anti-fraud team verified the certificate he used to avail of a concession. The railway police and the anti-fraud team found the certificate to be fake and investigated him. Trinadha Murthy then admitted his fraudulent activities in writing. He also informed the police that he had recently lost his sister and wife to cancer.

It was also learnt that he posed as a CBI officer in the past and argued with railway officials when questioned. Murthy was booked under cases for forgery and cheating and was arrested by the police.

