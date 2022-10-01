Rushikonda, a blue flag-certified beach in Visakhapatnam, will soon become a paid destination as the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) rolled out tenders for private companies. On Friday, 30 September 2022, the tourism board announced that interested parties could apply for the management of Rushikonda Beach before 11 October 2022. The APTDC prepared a plan focusing on generating revenue through private control of the beach.

The APTDC expressed that this step is being taken for effective and feasible administration. With this step, the private companies will look forward to charging entry fees from the public into Rushikonda Beach. Currently, parking charges are being collected for two-wheelers (Rs 20), four-wheelers (Rs 30), and buses (Rs 40).

Previously, the beach was managed by a private firm named BVG. Later, the APTDC reinstated itself as the authority and started charging fees for public toilets, changing rooms, and parking. This move received severe flak from the public and tourists.

The APTDC also aims to retain the blue flag status of Rushikonda Beach by painting high standards of cleanliness. Despite spending vast amounts on the hygiene of the beach, the tourism body failed to maintain it. With private parties taking over the beach, waste deposition on the premises might soon attract fines. The entry fees private companies might charge into Rushikonda Beach will be ascertained once the tenders are acquired.

