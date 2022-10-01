In a tragic incident that took place on Wednesday, a 34-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her daughters and later consumed it herself at her residence in the Maddilapalem area. The mother and her youngest daughter have succumbed to death, while the other daughter is said to be recovering. The Vizag Police believe that it is a case of dowry harassment.

The deceased have been identified as Sailaja (34) and Akshitha (1). According to the police, Sailaja, from Rajahmundry, was married to P Mohan Krishna, a private bank employee, since 2017. They were residing near Krishna College Road in Maddilapalem.

According to the preliminary investigation, it has been assessed that Mohan had been harassing Sailaja physically and mentally for more dowry. It is also to be believed that Sailaja’s mother-in-law had been a part of this. Sailaja, unable to bear the brunt, poisoned both her daughter and later consumed it herself.

Also read: Financial troubles lead two men to commit suicide in Visakhapatnam

The incident came to light on Friday morning when the MVP Police registered a case following the death of Sailaja and her one-year-old daughter Akshitha. The five-year-old daughter has been recovering in a private hospital, according to the police.

The MVP Police have registered a case, and further investigation is being conducted on the dowry harassment case in Vizag. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.