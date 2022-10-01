The Dasara festivities in Vizag are in full swing as we enter day six of the 10-day festival. All the temples across the city have put their best foot forward to decorate the temple area and offer the best to devotees. Dasara is a big festival in Vizag, where women from all walks of life visit temples of Hindu goddesses and seek blessings. One such temple, the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple, has been making headlines every year with its unique approach during the Navaratri celebrations in Vizag.

Reportedly, the 135-year-old temple of goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari has been decorated with currency notes and gold and silver ornaments worth ₹8 crores as a part of the ongoing Dasara festivities. Observing this tradition of decorating the goddess for over two decades, lakhs of devotees flock to the temple every year to get the blessings of the powerful goddess Mahalakshmi. This year, the same was the case when a huge crowd of people visited the temple on Friday.

It has been reported that currency notes have been used to decorate the sanctum sanatorium while the goddess has been decorated with gold ornaments. This ritual has been gaining momentum over the years as the amount donated towards the temple has increased. In 2018, the goddess was gifted ₹4 crores of cash and was decorated with ₹2 crores worth of jewellery.

The temple association has said that this year, 6 kg of gold, 3 kg of silver, and ₹3.5 crores of currency in various denominations. They also added that the gold and cash will be returned to the devotes after the Navaratri festivities are completed in Vizag.

