According to the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards, Visakhapatnam has been named the fourth cleanest city in the nation. Along with being one of the cleanest cities in India, Visakhapatnam has also bagged two more as declared during the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 program organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Saturday.

The city’s standings have improved, moving from ninth place in 2021 to fourth this year. The City of Destiny has now earned a spot in the top four for a second time. Visakhapatnam has also been conferred the award for securing a 5-star rating in the Garbage Free Cities (GFCs) and for being a ‘Clean Big City’ in the category of 10 to 40 lakh population. The city was also conferred the ‘Top Impact Creator’ award under the million-plus city category. In 2017, Visakhapatnam was declared the 3rd cleanest city, which was its best ranking to date.

Apart from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupathi stood fifth and seventh, respectively. From Visakhapatnam, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Raja Babu, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, former GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and Urban Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh received the award from the Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has secured the top rank for the sixth time with 7,146 points out of 7,500. Visakhapatnam has secured 6,701 points to stand fourth, following Surat in second place and Navi Mumbai in third place. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the fourth position has now entrusted them with more responsibility to work even harder in the coming days. She thanked the GVMC staff, public representatives, Swachh ambassadors, educational institutions, NGOs, Public representatives, Resident welfare associations and corporators for successfully achieving this feat.

