The veteran star Nandamuri Balakrishna recorded his highest-ever box office grosser with Veera Simha Reddy, released on 12 January 2023, coinciding with the Sankranthi season. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film graced actors from neighbouring film industries, such as Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay, in plot-defining roles. The NBK starrer was among the headlines for the controversial punchlines which allegedly targeted the state government. Nevertheless, the government paid no further attention to it.

According to trade reports, the film grossed over 130 crores at the global box office despite its competitor Waltair Veerayya gaining a critical edge in the first week. Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Veera Simha Reddy, took to their official social media handles to announce the film’s OTT release date on a major platform.

Read on for more details about the OTT release date of Veera Simha Reddy and its digital platform.

The film’s plot revolves around Veera Simha Reddy, the protector of Pulicherla, and his identical-looking son Jai Simha Reddy. How a family feud leads to the father’s death and the payback story led by the younger version of Balakrishna forms the crux.

In their tweet, Mythri Movie Makers quoted, “The God of Masses is back to set your screens on fire’, announcing the digital premiere date of Veera Simha Reddy. The film is scheduled to release on 23 February 2023 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.